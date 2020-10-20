Man arrested for rape after he allegedly breaks into camper, attacks woman near Cedar City

Iron County Sheriff's Office vehicle near Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — An Iron County man was arrested for first-degree rape Monday after he allegedly broke into a camper trailer on the outskirts of Cedar City and sexually assaulted a woman.

On Sunday, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to investigate a report of an attempted rape that took place in a camping trailer near Cedar City.

While meeting with the reporting party, deputies learned that a suspect, identified as Adam Green, entered her trailer where he “attacked her” and attempted to sexually assault the woman.

When she attempted to escape the trailer, the suspect refused to free her and kept her confined on the bed using a “scissor lock type hold,” the deputy noted in the report.

Deputies also learned that Green was prohibited from entering the property where the trailer was located. The suspect is also a convicted sex offender who has been arrested multiple times for failing to register his address with the sex offender registry and was out on bail for such an offense when the alleged attack occurred.

As of this date, the deputy wrote, “Adam still has not registered his address with the Utah Sex Offender database and is in violation of that statute again.”

The following day, deputies located Green who allegedly admitted to the attack but denied sexually assaulting the woman. He told officers he pinned her face down to restrain her and restrict her movements, which also made it difficult for her to breathe. He explained to deputies that he “was showing her different wrestling moves,” according to the report.

The suspect was transported and booked into Iron County Jail facing first-degree rape and three third-degree felony charges, including burglary, aggravated assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities have had many run-ins with Green, Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser told St. George News. He added that there are details relating to this case that cannot be released at this time.

Court records indicate that Green has been arrested four times this year for failing to update the sex offender registry with his current address, including a recent arrest on Oct. 8. The registry requirement stems from a 2012 case wherein the suspect was convicted of lewdness involving a child.

In that case, Green was stopped near 100 South by sheriff’s deputies after the suspect crashed into a fence and attempted to drive away. When he exited the vehicle, he was allegedly naked. And inside of the car, deputies found two passengers — including a 3-year-old child.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. While medical staff were gathering clothing for Green to wear, he allegedly “continued to expose himself” to hospital staff and officers. He was booked into jail for DUI and the lewdness charge, and the following year the suspect pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve a year in jail and was then placed on probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Following Monday’s arrest, the deputy requested that Green be held without bail, noting the suspect “is a danger to the community and should be held accordingly.” The deputy also noted that Green has refused to comply with the court’s active orders and remains noncompliant with the sex offender registry.

As such, a no-bail order was signed by District Judge Matthew L. Bell Monday afternoon and Green remains in custody.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

