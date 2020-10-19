Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon rescheduled for Oct. 24; races for variety of ability levels

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Those who thought the 2020 Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon was lost due to COVID-19 can consider themselves pleasantly surprised.

Although typically held in April, the 15th annual Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon was rescheduled for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. inside the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, according to a press release from the city of St. George.

“It’s a really fun, high-energy event – a great time for the whole family,” Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for races and special events for the city of St. George, said in the press release.

“Also, there is a virtual participation option for those who would rather compete by themselves or in smaller groups.”

Four races are offered, including the following:

Sprint or relay: 400-yard swim, 10-mile bike, 5K run.

Beginner: 200-yard swim, 5-mile bike, 1.5-mile run.

Kids sprint: 100-yard swim, 2-mile bike, .75-mile run.

Kids beginner: 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run.

Following the swim portion, cyclists will leave the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center and take a right onto 2400 West. They will then turn right onto 2000 North before turning right again on Tuweap Drive. Riders will take Tuweap Drive to Sunset Boulevard, where they will again take a right before heading back to the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center.

All finishers receive a medal. The sprint and relay races will have awards in each 5-year age division. Beginner and sprint events are capped at 400 participants.

There is also a team relay option for the sprint division only. Relay teams may consist of no more than three athletes, each completing one of the disciplines. Open men, open women and mixed divisions are available for the relay. The top three teams in each of these divisions will receive awards. Sign up here.

Course maps and other information can be found here.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

