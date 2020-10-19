Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle, Veyo, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One of Utah’s largest hospitals has no beds left in its regular intensive-care unit as the governor declared the state’s weekslong rise in coronavirus cases “unsustainable.” Meanwhile, while Dixie Regional Medical Center has still not had to activate its surge ICU, but Southern Utah for the second time this week hit a one-day high for new infections with 92 additional people infected with COVID-19.

ST. GEORGE — A woman who has been missing in Zion National Park since Oct. 6 has been found alive.

The National Park Service said that Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was found after rangers received a credible tip that a visitor had seen her in the park. The park service said Courtier has now been reunited with her family.

FEATURE — “In the 73 years of the town’s existence, it died twice.”

This is what Aaron McArthur, a history professor at Arkansas Tech University, wrote in his doctoral dissertation as a quick summary of the life of St. Thomas, Nevada.

VEYO — A single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Gunlock Road west of Veyo left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a man driving a motorcycle west on Gunlock toward Gunlock Reservoir crashed near a turn in the road known as “motorcycle rock.” The motorcycle ended up in the yellow brush alongside the road.

KANAB — In response to continuing protests held at a busy intersection with a history of pedestrian-versus-vehicle collisions, as well as a recent altercation between opposing protesters, the intersection of state Routes 89 and 89A in Kanab has been banned as a location for future gatherings, according to a joint statement made by city and county officials Friday.

