Authorities seek help from public in locating missing Fillmore teen

Undated but recent school portrait of Braigon Penney, 17, of Fillmore, Utah, who was reported missing by her family on Oct. 9, 2020 | Courtesy photo, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen by her family in the Fillmore area on Oct. 9. Family members say they believe she may either still be in the Southern Utah area or she might have left the state.

Braigon Penney, a 17-year-old junior at Millard High School, reportedly left the school at lunchtime and hasn’t been seen by her family since, her father Dee Penney told Cedar City News.

Braigon Penney is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with dark hair, a strong build and a dark beauty mole on the right side of her upper lip.

She may be driving a red Chevrolet Blazer with Utah license plate number F37 9RB.

Dee Penney said he believes his daughter’ss noncustodial biological mother, who lives in Cedar City, may be involved in her disappearance or at least may know where she is. The girl also has other close relatives living in the Cedar City, St. George and Milford areas, he said, adding it’s also possible she may have driven to El Paso, Texas to meet up with someone she interacted with online.

“There is a possibility she may possibly be with a family member in Cedar City or St. George,” Millard County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Clark told Cedar City News.

Clark said Millard County deputies have been working with investigators in other jurisdictions in Southern Utah and have also entered the case information in a national database for missing children.

Anyone who has seen Braigon Penney or knows of her whereabouts since Oct. 9 is asked to contact the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.