Goalkeeper Gale’s 47 saves powers Parowan to state 2A girls soccer semis

Parowan players and coaches celebrate the Rams' 3-1 win over Waterford in the 2A girls soccer playoffs, Parowan, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Parowan High Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Parowan Rams girls soccer team advanced to the 2A state semifinals with a 3-1 playoff win over Waterford on Saturday.

Lina Biasi and Laci Sissener each scored a goal in the first half for the fourth-seeded Rams, who were playing at home vs. the Ravens, the tournament’s No. 5 seed.

Waterford managed to score a goal in the second half, but Biasi added another for Parowan to provide the Rams with a two-goal cushion.

Parowan goalkeeper Marissa Gale, a senior, made 47 saves during the game.

“We structured our game plan to play heavy defense,” Parowan head coach Becca Evans said. “We knew we would take a lot of shots on goal, but we didn’t expect 47. Marissa saved countless shots that should’ve gone into the net. She was a key contributor to the win.”

The coach said another key component was the Ram defense, anchored by Harleigh Volk.

“They played an incredibly strong game, preventing a lot of key shots and holding Waterford off,” Evans said.

With the win, the Rams advance to the 2A semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seed Rowland Hall. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Juan Diego High School in Draper.

The other 2A semifinal game will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, also at Juan Diego. That contest will feature second-seeded Real Salt Lake Academy vs. Millard.

Real Salt Lake Academy ousted Beaver from the tournament on Saturday with a 17-0 blowout victory, with all 17 goals coming in 50 minutes of play before the mercy rule kicked in. Meanwhile, Millard, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, outlasted St. Joseph 6-5 in Saturday’s quarterfinal game played at Millard.

The two semifinal winners on Thursday will advance to the 2A state championship game, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. To see the full 2A bracket, click here.

