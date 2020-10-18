Goalkeeper Gale’s 47 saves powers Parowan to state 2A girls soccer semis

Written by Jeff Richards
October 18, 2020
Parowan players and coaches celebrate the Rams' 3-1 win over Waterford in the 2A girls soccer playoffs, Parowan, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Parowan High Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Parowan Rams girls soccer team advanced to the 2A state semifinals with a 3-1 playoff win over Waterford on Saturday.

Lina Biasi and Laci Sissener each scored a goal in the first half for the fourth-seeded Rams, who were playing at home vs. the Ravens, the tournament’s No. 5 seed.

Waterford managed to score a goal in the second half, but Biasi added another for Parowan to provide the Rams with a two-goal cushion.

Parowan goalkeeper Marissa Gale, a senior, made 47 saves during the game.

Parowan goalkeeper Marissa Gale makes one of her 47 saves during the Rams’ 3-1 win over Waterford in the 2A girls soccer playoffs, Parowan, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Parowan High Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

“We structured our game plan to play heavy defense,” Parowan head coach Becca Evans said. “We knew we would take a lot of shots on goal, but we didn’t expect 47. Marissa saved countless shots that should’ve gone into the net. She was a key contributor to the win.”

The coach said another key component was the Ram defense, anchored by Harleigh Volk.

“They played an incredibly strong game, preventing a lot of key shots and holding Waterford off,” Evans said.

With the win, the Rams advance to the 2A semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seed Rowland Hall. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Juan Diego High School in Draper.

The other 2A semifinal game will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, also at Juan Diego. That contest will feature second-seeded Real Salt Lake Academy vs. Millard.

Real Salt Lake Academy ousted Beaver from the tournament on Saturday with a 17-0 blowout victory, with all 17 goals coming in 50 minutes of play before the mercy rule kicked in. Meanwhile, Millard, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, outlasted St. Joseph 6-5 in Saturday’s quarterfinal game played at Millard.

The two semifinal winners on Thursday will advance to the 2A state championship game, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. To see the full 2A bracket, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!