Missing woman found alive in Zion National Park

Undated image of Holly Suzanne Courtier in Zion National Park, Utah, who had been missing from Oct. 6 to 17, 2020. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman who has been missing in Zion National Park since Oct. 6 has been found alive.

The National Parks Service said that Holly Suzanne Courtier., 38, was found after rangers received a credible tip that a visitor had seen her in the park. The NPS said Courtier has now been reunited with her family.

Her family released a statement after she was found:

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

This is a developing story.

