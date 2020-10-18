Grady Clocks In: Rolling with St. George Shuttle

ST. GEORGE — From their beginnings as Southern Utah’s original Las Vegas shuttle service to today’s full line of shuttle, taxi, limo and charter bus services, St. George Shuttle has been driving people safely and comfortably to their destinations for over two decades.

On this episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair takes a behind-the-scenes look at what has helped St. George Shuttle stay on the roads for so long and how they are keeping their customers safe and satisfied now and into the future.

“It’s my duty to America and to this great city to clock in at St. George Shuttle,” Sinclair said.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

For St. George Shuttle, it all starts with customer service. From their 24-hour call center to how each passenger is treated, St. George Shuttle prides themselves on how they take care of their customers.

But what happens when they let Sinclair behind the phone to take reservations? He gets caught taking a call from his girlfriend by customer service manager Sean Matthews.

So maybe Sinclair is not suited for the call center. No matter, the good people at St. George Shuttle invite him to take a look at how seriously they take the safety and cleanliness of their vehicles.

St. George Shuttle Vice President Zach Wade said that they want to assure their customers that their vehicles are safe, clean and ready to get them to their destination.

To that end, Sinclair gets to work checking tire pressure, oil levels and cleaning and disinfecting the interior of the shuttle service vehicles … that is until he finds out just how comfortable their seats are.

“Some of the seats in these are kick-back great,” Sinclair said.

But did Wade and Matthews invite Sinclair to drive one of them?

Find out the answer to that question and more on this episode of “Grady Clocks In.”

Resources

St. George Shuttle | Address: 1275 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George | Telephone: 435-628-8320 or 800-933-8320 | Email: info@stgshuttle.com | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.