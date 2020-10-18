Motorcycle crash on Gunlock Road leaves man dead

VEYO — A single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Gunlock Road west of Veyo left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a man driving a motorcycle west on Gunlock toward Gunlock Reservoir crashed near a turn in the road known as “motorcycle rock.” The motorcycle ended up in the yellow brush alongside the road.

Steve Haluska, fire chief of the Central Fire Department, told St. George News that as far as they know “he was going too fast.”

“It happens often right here. It was either our second or third one this year. We’re usually here a couple, three times every year. A lot of times they’re not fatal, but it’s just a bad area.”

As far as whether the man was wearing a helmet, Haluska said, “Not that we know of – we can’t find a helmet.”

Fire departments from Gunlock, Dammeron Valley, Central, Brookside and Veyo responded to the scene, as well as the Washington County Sherriff’s Office.

There was some light traffic control, mainly slowing vehicles headed in both directions.

The motorcycle was towed.

This is a developing story.

