K-9 units dispatch to aid in continuing search for woman missing in Zion

The National Park Service is asking for help to locate Holly Suzanne Courtier who went missing in Zion National Park, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 | Flier Courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Search dogs and drones are aiding the continuing search for a Woodland Hills, Calif., woman that has been missing in Zion National Park since Oct. 6.

Park Rangers, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Holly Suzanne Courtier.

Search and Rescue search efforts continued Friday with five K-9 Units from the Utah Search Dogs and a drone operator from the Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Service Team. These efforts using search dogs and a drone will continue throughout the weekend in collaboration with Search and Rescue crews on the ground.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the National Park Service units that has an unmanned aircraft (drone) program to assist with ranger operations such as search and rescue.

The National Park Service uses unmanned aircraft, under regional director approval for specific operations. These include search and rescue operations, fire operations, scientific study and related aerial photography. The National Park Service does not allow the recreational use of unmanned aircraft by the public.

The NPS said investigative leads have been positive from the established tip line and have continued to assist investigators.

Courtier is 38 years old, 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and may possibly be wearing the following items: a black Patagonia Nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, Danner brown hiking boots with red laces and a Kuhl cream open-front hoody.

The following items could possibly be with her: an Osprey blue multi-day pack, a yoga mat, a Rumpl NanoLoft puffy blanket and a camouflage double-sized hammock. Her intended travel plan is unknown and her current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Courtier, or if you were in the Grotto area of the park on Oct. 6 or 7, contact the NPS Investigative Service Branch (ISB) Tip Line by calling or texting (888) 653-0009, e-mail nps_isb@nps.gov or use the online form at www.nps.gov/ISB.

