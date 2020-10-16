Eureka Casino Resort reopens Town Square Buffet with enhanced safety protocols

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite, Nevada has reopened their Town Square Buffet to much acclaim.

According to a press release from the Eureka Casino Resort, the Town Square Buffet has redefined buffet dining in Mesquite with a celebration of flavor throughout each weekend. Executive chef Octavio Nuñez and his culinary team have created a fabulous array of food options for guests, including a crab legs and prime rib buffet on Friday nights, steak and shrimp on Saturday nights and a Sunday champagne brunch.

“We know how important it is for our guests to be able to confidently return to doing the things they love, so it’s exciting to finally dine together again at Town Square Buffet,” Eureka Casinos Chief Operating Officer Andre Carrier said in the press release. “Serving our guests is the centerpiece of the Eureka way; we’ve missed you, and we think you’re going to love it.”



The Eureka Casino Resort has implemented a comprehensive plan to keep guests and employee owners safe with the reopening of Town Square Buffet, including advocating social distancing policies, adding physical markers and protective plexiglass barriers and reducing the number of seats in the buffet. Additionally, the Eureka culinary team will now serve guests in the buffet.

Visit Town Square Buffet Friday and Saturday between 4-8 p.m. PST (5-9 p.m. MST) and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST)

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Eureka Casino Resort | Address: 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada | Telephone: 800-346-4611 or 702-346-4600 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.