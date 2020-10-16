Dixie State University Sears Art Museum to host virtual ‘Business of Art’ conference

Dixie State University's Sears Art Museum, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Sears Art Museum's Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Offering visual artists of all disciplines the opportunity to learn how to set up their art business and effectively market themselves, the Dixie State University Sears Art Museum is hosting its annual Business of Art conference online this year.

In accordance with state and national COVID-19 guidelines, the two-day conference, which is open to all visual artists, crafters and small businesses, is set to take place Oct. 23-24 via Zoom.

“It has been an honor to provide training for artists and small businesses since 2009,” Kathy Cieslewicz, director and curator of the DSU Sears Art Museum, said in a news release. “Teaching marketing and good business practices has been beneficial for artists across the state of Utah.”

Business of Art prepares artists to excel in marketing their work, follow sound business practices and engage with community. Beyond encouraging creativity and artistic achievement, sessions teach artists how to successfully sell their art and use social media to share about exhibits, teach classes and learn about opportunities, sources for materials and more. Additionally, the conference extends participants the opportunity to practice professionalism and network.

This year, the Zions Bank Business Resource Center at DSU is making it possible for the conference to continue online and is presenting a new series of professional classes as part of the conference.

“Artists can take 14 classes, so get excited to see your friends, enjoy live interaction with instructors and participate in the same high-quality event as in years past,” Cieslewicz said. “We welcome everyone and are here to support you so you can keep creating art and be successful in business.”

Registration for Business of Art is $50 and is open through Oct. 18. To register or learn more about the presenters and sessions available this year, click here.

