What’s on the Menu: Aragosta Restaurant | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — If you are looking for fine dining in Southern Utah, look no further than Aragosta Restaurant, a European fine dining experience like no other.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” scallop lover Sheldon Demke takes friend and graphic designer Amy Halford for the restaurant’s signature lobster and a few other out of this world dishes that could only be suited for divinity.

“This looks like a feast fit for the gods,” Demke said.

Aragosta is Italian for “lobster,” Demke said, so it seems only fitting that the duo started their experience with 20 ounces of the perfect crustacean.

“The lobster was huge and it was so buttery and so soft and so good that I just was speechless,” Halford said.

Following the lobster, Demke and Halford moved on to the restaurant’s premium filet mignon, served with…well, more lobster.

“The filet mignon, this thing is a work of art,” Demke said. “It’s amazing. You almost don’t want to eat it.”

Finally, the pair slice into a dish that is so perfect it made Demke want to cry: seared sea scallops.

“The scallops here, outstanding,” he said.

Aragosta is helmed by renowned head chef Chef Imi, who puts as much care into cooking the food as he does in presenting it, making sure the dining experience is not only delectable but also beautiful.

When asked about his personal favorite dish, Imi said that would be akin to trying to name a favorite child.

Aragosta Restaurant is located at 1386 E. 100 South in St. George. It is open seven days a week from noon until 9 p.m.

Aragosta Restaurant | Address: 1386 E. 100 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-313-0611 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. | Website.

