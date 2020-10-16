2-vehicle crash blocks part of St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A crash involving a turned-around pickup truck and an SUV blocked one of the two lanes of St. George Boulevard early Friday evening.
St. George Police and Fire departments responded to the scene, which took place just past the corner of Temple Street near the Dixie Palm Motel. No injuries were apparent for the male driver of the Toyota Tundra or the female driver of the Honda CRV. Each driver was the sole passenger of their vehicle.
Police on the scene would not disclose the cause of the accident that took place around 5:50 p.m. and were just waiting for the tow truck to take the pickup away.
Whatever the cause of the accident, it left the pickup turned around and facing the direction of traffic and blocking the left lane of the westbound side of St. George Boulevard.
There was no apparent damage to the Honda CRV.
The scene was cleared by 6:40 p.m., and traffic returned to normal.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Scene of a two-vehicle accident on St. George Boulevard near Temple Street in St. George, Utah, on Oct. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Scene of a two-vehicle accident on St. George Boulevard near Temple Street in St. George, Utah, on Oct. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The Honda CRV involved in a two-vehicle accident on St. George Boulevard near Temple Street in St. George, Utah, on Oct. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The Toyota pick-up involved in a two-vehicle accident that ended up facing the wrong direction on St. George Boulevard near Temple Street in St. George, Utah, on Oct. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.