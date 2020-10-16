2-vehicle crash blocks part of St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A crash involving a turned-around pickup truck and an SUV blocked one of the two lanes of St. George Boulevard early Friday evening.

St. George Police and Fire departments responded to the scene, which took place just past the corner of Temple Street near the Dixie Palm Motel. No injuries were apparent for the male driver of the Toyota Tundra or the female driver of the Honda CRV. Each driver was the sole passenger of their vehicle.

Police on the scene would not disclose the cause of the accident that took place around 5:50 p.m. and were just waiting for the tow truck to take the pickup away.

Whatever the cause of the accident, it left the pickup turned around and facing the direction of traffic and blocking the left lane of the westbound side of St. George Boulevard.

There was no apparent damage to the Honda CRV.

The scene was cleared by 6:40 p.m., and traffic returned to normal.

