Henriksen Butler announces partnerships with Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders

Exterior of Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas, Nevada, July 17, 2020 | Copyrighted photo courtesy of Las Vegas Raiders, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Utah-based commercial furnishings provider Henriksen Butler, which has been serving Southern Utah for over 40 years and opened a new office in St. George in 2019, was recently announced as a proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a building partner of Allegiant Stadium.

Henriksen Butler furnished the operational facilities at the new Allegiant Stadium and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. Alongside architects, designers and the management consulting firm CAA ICON, they operated on a compressed schedule to ensure completion of the project on July 31.

“When you’ve got opening day, there’s no moving it,” said Heather Bressler, president and principal for Henriksen Butler’s Las Vegas market. “You’ve got to make sure you’re working with a team that can execute, and it’s actually not as easy as you think to juggle all the different manufacturers and make sure everything arrives on time, where it’s supposed to be and under budget.”

Construction began on Allegiant Stadium in November 2017, and the Raiders made their Las Vegas debut on Sept. 21.

To ensure cohesion between the facilities at Allegiant Stadium and the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Henriksen Butler used the same design team for both.

Bressler and her staff gathered input from the Raiders’ coaches and support team to determine what they needed to be successful in each space. Collaborating with a sports organization created a different environment than corporate or health care offices, Bressler said, adding that the energy throughout the process was highly motivational and team-oriented.

“I love the idea that we come into one of these spaces like the stadium or the headquarters and we really make it different and leave our customers with something better than they had before,” she said. “The entire project was so fun, and everybody just had such a great attitude and team spirit.”

Experienced with sports facilities and other large-scale projects, Henriksen Butler provided interior furnishings for the Las Vegas Ballpark, which opened last spring, as well as the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City – home of the Utah Jazz – following a major renovation in 2017.

Henriksen Butler CEO Dave Colling said they were the obvious choice for the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“When it came to redoing the Jazz arena in a very, very short period of time, we were really the premier choice to make absolutely sure that happened,” Colling said.

He also lauded the Henriksen Butler team’s work on the project for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Suffice it to say, there was a tight, hard deadline for the construction and furnishing of the facilities,” he said.

‘Longevity is important’

Henriksen Butler creates places where people and organizations can thrive through the power of design, supporting a full scope of interior furnishing needs, including space planning, project management, delivery, installation, storage and product maintenance. Based in Salt Lake City, the company employs more than 200 people at five locations serving clients of all sizes across Utah, Nevada and Idaho.

Although the Henriksen Butler St. George office opened in 2005, followed by a new location on Dixie Drive in 2019, the company has served the Southern Utah market throughout most of their 40-year history. Local clients include SkyWest Airlines, the Washington County School District, Southern Utah University, Dixie Technical College, Dixie State University and Rocky Vista University.

“Longevity is important,” Colling said. “We’ve been doing this a long time, and more importantly our employees have been doing this a long time. We’re in a complex business, so we have to adhere to a very detailed process.”

The company values historic buildings as the architectural fabric of the communities in which they stand, Colling said. They have participated in the renovation of several historic structures – some dating back over a century – in markets such as Salt Lake City; Boise, Idaho; and Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

With the opening of their new location along Dixie Drive, Henriksen Butler is the only commercial furniture dealer with a showroom and design center in the area, Colling said, adding that they curate the best office furnishings of today as well as the ideas that will shape the industry’s future.

The St. George facility is located within The Foundry, a campus of design-conscious companies offering quality products and services in one space. Colling said Henriksen Butler’s partnership in The Foundry represents their commitment to creating a design destination in Southern Utah.

“We believe in great design and that the power of design can really impact organizations,” he said. “If we don’t practice what we preach, they’re just empty words.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Henriksen Butler | Address: 882 W. 1600 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-8707 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.