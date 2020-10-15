Snow Canyon at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are Wednesday night’s Region 9 football scores, with the short week marking the final games of the regular season:

Snow Canyon 35, Cedar 7

At Cedar, the Snow Canyon Warriors took a 21-0 halftime lead, then added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Cedar scored on a long TD pass early in the fourth to account for the final score of 35-7.

Dixie 48, Canyon View 7

At Canyon View, the Flyers led 28-7 at halftime and added three more TDs in the second half to defeat the Falcons 48-7. Bronson Barben threw four TD passses for Dixie. Canyon View’s only TD of the game came on a short interception return in the second quarter by Jake Tom.

Pine View 42, Hurricane 0

At Pine View, the Panthers closed out their regular season undefeated in region play as they cruised to a 42-0 shutout win over Hurricane. Dominique McKenzie caught three TD passes.

Desert Hills 14, Crimson Cliffs 10

At Desert Hills, the Thunder overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs, 14-10. Awsten Turnbow scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, on a 36-yard pass from Noah Fuailetolo.

