4A soccer playoffs recap: Pine View, Crimson Cliffs, Snow Canyon post upset wins in 2nd round

Cedar at Ridgeline, Millville, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Sean Greene, Cache Valley Daily / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Four of the seven Region 9 girls soccer teams that played in Wednesday’s second-round playoff games ended up losing, including both teams that were playing at home.

Region champion Desert Hills, the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, fell at home to 10th-seeded Pine View, 1-0. Additionally, Canyon View lost at home to Mountain Crest, 2-0.

However, both Crimson Cliffs and Snow Canyon picked up close wins on the road to advance to Saturday’s 4A quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Cedar and Dixie both lost on the road Wednesday and were eliminated from the tournament. Click here to see full 4A playoff bracket.

Here are short recaps of each of Wednesday’s second-round playoff games involving Region 9 teams:

Pine View 1, Desert Hills 0

The third time proved to be the charm for the Pine View Panthers, who’d lost both of their closely contested regular-season meetings to Desert Hills. Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers broke the scoreless tie when Rachel Mathis scored off an assist from Lena Stevens with about 30 minutes left in the second half. “It was a pretty even game,” said Pine View coach Sam Johnston. “I’m really proud of the whole team.”

Pine View next plays in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at second-seeded Green Canyon in North Logan.

Mountain Crest 2, Canyon View 0

At Canyon View, the 11th-seeded Mountain Crest Mustangs scored one goal in each half to upset the No. 6 seed Falcons.

Canyon View head coach Steven Newman said his players struggled to match the Mustangs’ energy level, especially during the first part of the game.

“Mountain Crest came out very aggressive and played very well and we just didn’t respond,” Newman said.

Hannah Schwab scored the first goal and Riley Baldwin scored the second for the Mustangs.

Newman said defensive lapses were partly to blame in both cases.

“The first goal was off a set piece where my girls didn’t mark and they they put a nice ball across the goal mouth,” he said. “The second goal came off of a play that they score three-fourths of their goals off of, that we talked about with my defense, where they just didn’t stop it.”

Canyon View managed to get a few good looks at the net the final 25 minutes or so, but were unable to get any shots past the goalkeeper.

“Mountain Crest played a smart game,” Newman added. “They got up by one or two and they were dropping eight defenders back. It’s really hard to score when there’s eight defenders.”

The Canyon View Falcons finished their season with a 10-7 overall record, 8-6 in region play, tying them for second place in the regular season standings.

Crimson Cliffs 1, Stansbury 0

At Stansbury, the 12th seeded Crimson Cliffs Mustangs upset the fifth-seeded Stallions 1-0.

The game was scoreless until just under four minutes to play, when Jantzyn Losee pounced on a through ball from Alexandra Blanchard and beat the goalie with a far post shot that proved to be the game-winner.

“Stansbury is a fast, physical and technical team, and they were dangerous a few times in both halves,” Crimson Cliffs coach Andy Yergensen said.

“I thought our defense and goalkeeping was the difference in the game,” he added. Ellie Nielsen earned the shutout at goalie.

Yergensen said he was also glad to have sophomore Kamryn Brown back from a recent injury.

“She made so many great plays on the back line,” he said. “She and the rest of our defense had a really good game.”

Next up for Crimson Cliffs, the Mustangs will host Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against region rival Snow Canyon, which also won in a second-round upset on Wednesday. The contest is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Snow Canyon 1, Logan 1 (Snow Canyon wins shootout, 5-4)

At No. 4 seed Logan, the 13th-seeded Snow Canyon Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first half, with Lilly Wittwer scoring off an assist from Breanna Graves.

During the second half, Milly Garren scored an equalizer for the Grizzlies. The score stayed tied 1-1 for the remainder of regulation and both 10-minute overtime periods.

That sent the game to a deciding penalty-kick shootout, with Snow Canyon and Logan each putting four of their first five shots into the net. Snow Canyon’s Ashley Nyberg then made the Warriors’ sixth kick, but Logan missed theirs, giving the Warriors the 5-4 edge and the victory.

Snow Canyon will next play at region rival Crimson Cliffs in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Ridgeline 6, Cedar 1

At Ridgeline High in Millville, Oakley Rasmussen scored a hat trick and added two assists as the RiverHawks eliminated the Cedar Reds from the playoffs. Keanna Tolman scored Cedar’s lone goal in the second half.

Ogden 3, Dixie 0

At Ogden, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first half, then added another goal in the second to shut out Dixie 3-0. Abby Beus, Adelyn Bower and Tori Kalista each scored one goal for Ogden.

