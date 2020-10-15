No Filter: Presidential debate canceled? Not if No Filter has a say!

Written by No Filter Show
October 15, 2020

ST. GEORGE — As election day approaches and Americans prepare to mark their ballots for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, questions about how each presidential candidate intends to lead the nation remain.

For instance, how do the two men intend to manage America’s COVID-19 pandemic response or buoy a struggling economy? Is Trump or Biden better suited to steer America in a positive direction for the working class? And how will they deal with potential voter fraud in an already contentious political climate?

In this episode of “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair inhabits the persona’s of both men, and in true presidential fashion, dodges all the tough questions from a host of characters who know a thing or two about ‘Merica.

Watch Grady answer the questions on America’s mind in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

With appearances from the likes of Jesus, Carole Baskin and Dr. Evil, the questions get tough but Sinclair/Trump/Biden are up to the task of not answering a single one of them.

“Thank you St. George, you’re the best, tremendous, unbelievable, this place is huge, you have national parks, the best, it’s not fake news,” Sinclair/Trump said as he took the debate stage.

Meanwhile, a very confused Sinclair/Biden seemed to think he was in Cincinnati.

As the special guests lined up to challenge the candidates, Jesus started the questioning with some divinity.

“Hello brothers,” he said. “I once fed 5,000 people with some bread and fish. How do you feel about the food stamp program and how do you propose we solve the hunger crisis in America?”

But for all the mocking, Sinclair – as himself – takes a moment at the end to stress the importance of heading to the polls or the mailboxes and participating in the most American thing an adult can do – voting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Grady Sinclair and an assortment of Co-hosts explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

