Locally-based nonprofit to host conference aimed at educating community on domestic violence

Stock image | Photo by Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A locally-based nonprofit dedicated to helping domestic abuse and violence victims with tools and education resources is hosting its third annual conference at Tuacahn High School for the Arts Friday and Saturday.

The event will feature keynote speakers with a wealth of information to educate victims, advocates, law enforcement and others on how to spot, understand and deescalate situations of abuse.

Saving Abuse and Violence Victims through Education is a nonprofit incorporated in 2019. Its mission is to educate individuals and communities about domestic violence and abuse; to end all domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault throughout the world; and help victims and families heal.

It is the belief of the organization that knowledge propels change.

To that end, their third annual conference will take place Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Indoor Hafen Theater at Tuacahn High School for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Speakers will address a variety of topics including art therapy, legal advocacy, healing, the rise of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Attendees can choose to come for the duration of the conference or pick and choose which speakers they want to hear. A list of speakers and times can be found here.

Karalyn Johnson, President of Saving Abuse and Violence Victims through Education, said the conference provides an excellent opportunity to gain tools to help individuals and the community navigate and spot red flags of domestic abuse and sexual assault because it isn’t always obvious.

“Domestic violence isn’t clear cut,” Johnson said, adding that it doesn’t always manifest as physical harm. There are many facets to it.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Describes domestic violence as follows:

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological violence and emotional abuse.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A survivor herself, Johnson said she never thought of herself as being in an abusive relationship until she was able to get out and see the cycle of abuse she was living in.

Johnson said the conference will be a great place to seek support and learn how to support others.

“We would love to meet you and hear your story,” she said.

The conference is open to anyone interested in learning more. There is no cost to attend but registration is required in order to get a headcount. Donations to the nonprofit are accepted.

Registration is available online or in-person beginning at 8 a.m. each day of the conference.

Due to state health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are requested and social distancing will be implemented in the auditorium, Johnson said.

