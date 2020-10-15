2-vehicle crash blocks traffic on Bluff Street in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Traffic was blocked at the corner of Bluff Street and 700 South Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two vehicles.

According to St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin, a vehicle making a left turn around 4 p.m. from Bluff to 700 South collided with an oncoming vehicle.

“It sounds like there are differing stories as to what happened, but basically vehicle one turned left in front of the vehicle to cause the crash,” Atkin said.

While the stories differed, it was clear to officers that the female driver of the vehicle turning left didn’t have a driver’s license or car insurance and was cited for both. Atkin said she also suffered an injury to her chest from the seat belt and to her left elbow from striking the interior of the vehicle.

By 5 p.m., the accident was cleared and traffic was moving again.

