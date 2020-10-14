August 5, 1950 — October 10, 2020

William (Bill) Magruder passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, in his home in St. George following his battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Melissa Huff, and grandson, River from California. He leaves a sister, Nancy Canada from California, and a brother, Daniel Magruder of Florida. He also leaves four stepchildren and four step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

William was born in Moline, Illinois on Aug. 5, 1950. He grew up in Garden Grove, California from the age of 14. William married his high school sweetheart, Georgiana Martinez after graduation and was drafted into the army where he served in Viet Nam. In 2010, his wife of 42 years passed away.

William had a long successful career in the retail grocery industry with Smart and Final in California. He worked his way up through store manager, to district manager, finally to vice president of marketing until he retired at the age of 49. For the next 10 years, he played bass in a band.

In 2016, William married Elizabeth Deliberto of Lancaster, California and relocated in St. George, Utah. William and Elizabeth became members of the Dixie Elks Lodge 1743 where they were elected officers. They made many good friends at the lodge and enjoyed volunteering and taking part in charitable community events.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Dixie Elks Lodge 1743 with light refreshments to follow. A graveside military ceremony will also be held at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com