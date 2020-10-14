St. George News, a Canyon Media company, partners with RevCatch

RevCatch logo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — RevCatch has been selected by St. George News to provide ad block detection, ad block user engagement and paid subscriptions to the online news sites of STGnews.com, StGeorgeUtah.com and CedarCityUtah.com.

RevCatch will deploy their comprehensive cloud-based ad blocker detection and resolution platform, including RevAnalytics, RevDetect and RevUp, across all sites. By leveraging the RevCatch platforms, St. George News will detect and engage ad block users and require whitelisting of their sites or a paid subscription for an ad-free experience.

About RevCatch

RevCatch is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for ad block detection, ad block user engagement, subscription accelerators and database converters for online media and publishing companies. Born from the media and content production industry, RevCatch’s foundation is built on diversifying revenue through recaptured revenue and subscriptions. For more information please visit www.revcatch.com.

About St. George News

St. George News, including STGnews.com, StGeorgeUtah.com, Cedar City News and CedarCityUtah.com, a Canyon Media company, provides comprehensive and interactive news services focusing on matters of relevance to the communities of Southern Utah. Coverage includes news, sports, community and civic events, opinion, lifestyle, business and other matters of concern and interest to the community that our readers can trust and enjoy. St. George News offers provocative and engaging opinion and advice columns, feature series and shows. We engage the opinions and interaction of our community of readers through letters to the editor, comment forums and submitted feature material, as well as sponsored content. For more information, please visit www.stgeorgeutah.com.