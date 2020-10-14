Iron County Student-Athlete of the Week: Taylor Deming, Cedar High soccer

Cedar High midfielder Taylor Deming (No. 6) in action against Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Brooke Shoop, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar High School soccer player Taylor Deming has been named this week’s Iron County Student-Athlete of the Week by Cedar City News.

“I can’t think of any other girl who deserves this more than Taylor Deming,” said Cedar High head soccer coach Scott Kamachi, who nominated her for the honor. “Taylor is very unassuming, but she plays hard and has improved more than any player this year.”

Deming, a senior midfielder, has played for Cedar High’s soccer team for four years, with the last two being on varsity. Earlier this season, she was voted as a team captain by her teammates.

She has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old and has focused on that sport exclusively throughout high school, her coach said.

“Soccer is her thing,” he said.

Although she doesn’t have a scoring role, Deming’s leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in the team’s success, Kamachi said.

“She leads the team through hard work and effort,” he said. “Taylor is always supportive and aware of the players around her. She is unafraid to stand up for what she thinks is right.”

The Cedar Reds, who finished the regular season with a 6-8 record in Region 9, won their first round playoff game this past Saturday, shutting out Tooele, 6-0. Cedar will next face Ridgeline in Millville in a second-round game scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

This is the fifth in a regular series of Cedar City News articles featuring noteworthy Iron County high school athletes, as nominated by their coaches through their school athletic directors.

