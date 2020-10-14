TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Oct. 16-18
Art
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Tarot Paint Night | Admission: $25 | Location: Main Street Books Cedar City, 25 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Deborah Bice | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Arts Adventures: Plein Air Watercolor with Debbie Robb | Admission: $10 | Location: Woods Ranch Recreation Park, state Route 14, Iron County.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Autumn Weekends at Juniper Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC Sidewalk Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6:15-8:15 p.m. | Self Love Club October Event with LDUB | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry & Home Defense Fundamentals | Admission: $55 | Location: Utah Safe Company, 551 N. 1400 East, Suite 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Birthworker Skills Class | Admission: $20 | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. | Bringing Balance to Your Daily Life | Admission: $20 | Location: Zen Health & Wellness Spa, 296 S. State St. #101, La Verkin.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Red | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Man With the Pointed Toes | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-11 p.m. PDT | Súper Jaripeo Baile | Admission: $45 | Location: Mesquite MX, 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Siva Pasefika – Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $12-$50 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Warbird Fly-In | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Regional Airport, 4550 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Farmland | Admission: $12 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $8-$20 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Cedar Haunt | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Scarecrow Walk and Haunted Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | See the Scarecrows | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Stayin’ Alive: One Night of The Bee Gees | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Double Barrel | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Oktoberfest | Admission: $5 | Location: Iron Springs Resort, 3126 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Red RocktoberFest | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Phantoms of the Fox Theatre | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. | Grand Opening and Dedication – Encircle St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Encircle St. George, 190 S. 100 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 7 a.m. | Pink Out Dance Day | Admission: Free | Location: Westside Studio, 170 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Wim Hof Method Introduction | Admission: $30 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | RedStone Highland Games & Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Acro Yoga Workshops | Admission: $30-$50 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Dip ‘n’ Dash | Admission: $40 | Location: Hurricane City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sand Hollow Dive-Along | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Haunted Paddle | Admission: $7.51-$32.20 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
