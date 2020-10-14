February 11, 1934 — October 13, 2020

Joan Schmutz passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on Feb. 11, 1934, to William Bertie and Hazel Bentley in St. George, Utah.

She attended elementary school at Woodward School and attended Dixie High School in St. George.

Joan married Harold Schmutz in 1954 in the St. George Temple. They lived for a short time in Logan, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada before settling back in St. George.

Joan is survived by her three children: Brent (Stephanie) Schmutz of St. George, Diane (Randy) Lucky of Hurricane, and Shannon Schmutz of Cedar City. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jamie (Matt) Lucky, Kayla (Kirt) Lucky, Lindsey (Mark) Foster, Tyler (Ashlinn) Schmutz and great Grandchildren, Oliver, Ava and Amber. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Schmutz.

Joan worked at Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital and then at Dixie Medical Center in St. George for almost 50 years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities.

Graveside service is on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery. The family requests face coverings for everyone’s safety.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.