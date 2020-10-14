More than 100,000 votes counted to crown the Best of Iron County; winners revealed today

CEDAR CITY — After thousands of hours of work, weeks of voting and a summer filled with anticipation, the winning businesses in Canyon Media’s inaugural Best of Iron County contest were revealed Wednesday.

Showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of a growing community, the contest highlights the very best in business that Iron County has to offer – from burgers and pizza to automotive shops and building contractors.

Earlier this year, more than 500 local businesses were nominated across 148 subcategories. Gold and silver award winners have been crowned in 10 consolidated categories: Activities and Entertainment, Business and Services, Food and Beverage, General Services, Home and Garden, Lifestyle and Beauty, Medical, Schools, Shopping, and Vehicles and Services. Winners are displayed at BestofIronCounty.com.

After two years of producing the Best of Southern Utah, which primarily highlights companies in the St. George area, the team at Canyon Media decided to create a contest specifically for Iron County. The Best of Iron County provided locals with the chance to let their voices be heard as they rooted for their favorite businesses, from Parowan to Kanarraville and every place in between.

In March, voting was postponed and the nomination period extended in light of the impact of COVID-19 on many businesses. During the voting window between July 29 and Aug. 10, more than 100,000 votes were cast by over 30,000 people.

“That tells us that a big chunk of Iron County participated, and they were engaged in the contest,” Canyon Media General Manager Ben Lindquist said. “It shows that this community is on board and excited about it.”

He added that small businesses are the heart and soul of rural areas like Iron County, and they need the community’s support more than ever after the unique challenges this year has presented.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to many of the businesses,” he said, “and they’re just excited to highlight what they do really well and what makes them the very best.”

Shane Brinkerhoff, president of news operations for Cedar City News and St. George News, expressed similar sentiments.

“We thought it was important to have a competition distinctly for Iron County, so business owners, employees, customers and fans have the ability to nominate their favorites,” he said.

As with the 2020 Best of Southern Utah contest, Canyon Media has designed and published a glossy magazine to showcase the winners. Beginning Thursday, 7,500 copies of the magazine will be distributed over the coming weeks to locations across Iron County, including the following:

State Bank of Southern Utah, 377 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Bulloch Drug, 91 N. Main St., Cedar City.

The Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Hwy. 91, Cedar City.

Christensen’s, 984 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Brian K. Tavoian Family Dentistry, 510 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Brian Head General Store, 259 Village Way, Brian Head.

Lindquist said he hopes the publication will serve as a guidebook that people can use to find quality local services all year long.

“We’re confident that this will be the best publication in Iron County,” he said. “When people feel the quality of the page, when they see the layout and they see how much effort went into putting together a publication that highlights those businesses and gives them the attention they deserve, I think they are going to be really impressed.”

The Best of Iron County was presented by Cedar City News and its parent company Canyon Media alongside title sponsor Brian K. Tavoian Family Dentistry.

Resources

