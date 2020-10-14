Camping World rolls out fundraising effort for Washington County students, teachers

Photo by AnnaStills/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After years of charitable giving to help out Washington County families, Camping World of St. George is announcing the launch of “Camping World Cares,” a new fundraising initiative to benefit students and teachers.

“We’re giving 100% of the money to the people who need it,” said Charles Gunter, general manager at Camping World of St. George. “We’ve worked with lots of local charities in the past, but this is the first time that we’re going directly to the source.”

Money and items collected as part of Camping World Cares will go directly to local students experiencing homelessness or financial hardship, Gunter said. Funds will also help teachers buy classroom supplies. Donations are being distributed through the Washington County School District Foundation.

Gunter said the team at Camping World of St. George was inspired to start their own fundraising drive after discovering that in many charitable organizations, only a small percentage of funds actually finds its way to those most in need.

The goal of Camping World Cares is “to help as much as humanly possible.” Students from low-income families will benefit most from winter clothes and shoes and, in some cases, money to pay off school lunch debts. At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, approximately 33.5% of pre-K through 12th grade students in the Washington County School District were designated as being eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.

Camping World of St. George has donated over $10,000 in cash and apparel to the Washington County School District Foundation in the last 30 days, Gunter said, adding that they hope to lead by example and rally other businesses to help provide a boost to students in need and their dedicated teachers.

Camping World Cares welcomes monetary donations as well as children’s jackets, sweatshirts and shoes that are new with tags. Used items will not be accepted, Gunter said.

Anyone interested in contributing can stop by Camping World of St. George, located at 1500 Hilton Drive, or contact Gunter directly at 435-673-1500 or charles.gunter@campingworld.com.

“Even if you only have $10 or $50, every little bit helps,” Gunter said. “If I get 10 people to donate $20, there’s an extra $200 we didn’t have yesterday.”

Over the past several years, Camping World of St. George has donated tens of thousands of dollars in cash and gifts through various organizations to Washington County students and teachers, Gunter said.

“Camping World is here for our community for the long-term, and we put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “We feel we’re a leader in our community, and we’ll lead the change that we want to happen.”

Camping World of St. George | Address: 1500 Hilton Drive, St. George | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Telephone: 888-380-7185 | Website.

