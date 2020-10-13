September 21, 1939 — October 9, 2020

Virginia (Ginni) Ann Pectol passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Ginni was born on Sept. 21, 1939. She married Clarence Pectol on Sept. 16, 1962, in Cambridge Massachusetts. They were blessed with three wonderful sons, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Ginni was born and raised in Cambridge Massachusetts where she attended a Catholic Parochial school. Summers were spent enjoying time at her family’s lake cottage, swimming and rowing with her cousins. She also enjoyed roller skating and playing the accordion in her spare time.

After graduating from high school Ginni worked for IBM until she fell in love and married her sweetheart. Clarence brought her back to Southern Utah. They first settled in St. George before making Hurricane their home. Ginni worked for the City of Hurricane for 26 years, first as a finance clerk and then as the court clerk for Judge Carr.

Ginni will be missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband, three sons (Mark and Jody, Robert, and Scot and Melinda), 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Ginni’s siblings Stanley, Steven, Thomas, Mary Ann and John also survive her. She is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Florence Kotowski.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Hurricane Stake Center 677 S. 700 West at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Relief Society room. Ginni will be interned at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com