InfoWest wins big in first mid-band frequency auction, walks away with ‘winning combination for customers’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — InfoWest announced today that it was named a winner in the recent Federal Communications Commission auction of 3.5 gigahertz Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum.

The company was one of many small first-time FCC auction participants who bid against large mobile phone, satellite, cable and utility companies to secure access to newly available interference-free high power frequencies.

InfoWest won licenses in 10 counties in Utah. According to a press release from InfoWest, the newly acquired frequency licenses will help the company expand its reach and increase internet speed and availability on its existing network.

“We congratulate the WISPA members who won licenses, many of whom participated in spectrum auctions for the first time,” Louis Peraertz, vice president for policy for the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, said in the press release. “Bidding activity was fierce, especially so in localities outside of major metro areas. This proves smaller bidding licensing actually brings more money to the United States Treasury, as well as more diverse bidders to the plate, ultimately helping American broadband consumers get the services they demand and need.”

InfoWest Chief Technical Officer Cassidy Larson said they are excited to start rolling out the new high-speed and high-power wireless service on frequencies the company now owns throughout Southern Utah.

“This new wireless spectrum is interference-free and will help us overcome challenges we’ve had in the past with obstructions between the roof and tower,” Larson said.

Immediate customer impact

InfoWest has rapidly deployed Citizens Broadband Radio Service-enabled cnMedusa™ access points from Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) on more than a dozen towers. The advanced technology and new spectrum have been a “winning combination for customers who are in areas with historically poor internet service,” the press release stated.

Richard Herpel, manager of information technology for the Stephen Wade Auto Center, is one of these customers.

“For years, I’ve struggled with internet speed and reliability at my home in the Pine Valley, Utah area,” Herpel said. “InfoWest just installed a new connection at my house. What a difference. I can now stream 4K movies while others in the house are browsing on the internet. Not only that, I have a reliable internet-based telephone in the house. The guys at InfoWest hit a home run with this new system, and I can’t be more pleased!”

Cambium Networks Vice President – North America Derek Underwood said their company is proud to work with InfoWest to “close the digital divide.”

“The network architecture, combined with InfoWest’s outstanding customer service, will deliver world class broadband to previously underserved markets,” Underwood said. “We look forward to our partnership delivering on the promise to connect the unconnected.”

InfoWest plans to expand Citizens Broadband Radio Service coverage to more than a dozen additional locations by the end of the year.

About InfoWest

Founded in 1994, InfoWest is the largest and oldest independent internet service provider in central and Southern Utah. The company offers internet services in dozens of communities in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide, visit their website.

