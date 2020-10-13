June 3, 1971 — October 11, 2020

Marnie Miller Blevins, 49, passed away surrounded by her children, mother and siblings who loved her, on the afternoon of Oct. 11, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19.

She was truly a rare gem that we assume was met by her father Kenny who passed away six years earlier. Born June 3, 1971, in Cedar City, she is survived by her three children, Abbey, Arik and Atli as well as her mother Randi and seven siblings/in-laws. She married John Blevins in 1999 and they were later divorced.

After graduating from high school in 1989, she pursued a degree in nursing. She has continued to nurse for the past 25 years. Most recently she has been involved with home health nursing and hospice. End-of-life care was her favorite as she was able to be with and comfort families in difficult times. Many would be uncomfortable helping someone through the last few minutes and hours of their life, but not Marnie. She loved helping.

If you know Marnie, then it isn’t surprising that she could make people blush who normally don’t blush. Never one to hold back what she was thinking, she was fun to be around. For sure the resident family comedian who would pester nieces and nephews almost to tears. It attests to her likeability that people would always stop what they were doing to speak with Marnie. It would be interesting to know how many times a day she would check in on her kids and siblings. Sometimes it was so much that you may decline the call, but she did it because she cared and loved her family. She was patient, a definite peacemaker and one not afraid to throw her arms around someone who was feeling down. Her three kids were the top of her list. She was always snuggling with them and talking to them like they were special little newborn puppies. Marn loved her kids above all else!

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it meant so much to her to teach her rowdy Primary class. She loved them. Marnie will be missed by all, but she knows the saying that without tearful separations now there will not be joyful reunions later. If there are a couple of positives to come from this kind of tragedy, one is that an already close family is now closer, and the outpouring of love and care shown to Marnie through all the calls, texts, and messages of so many supporting people is cherished. Thank you for your love, and Marnie, we love and miss you.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at noon in the Panguitch 2nd Ward Chapel. Burial will be in the Panguitch City Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook can be found under Marnie’s obit. www.maglebymortuary.com

