August 1, 1975 — October 9, 2020

Kristian Jay Moore, 45, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in St. George, Utah. He was born Aug. 1, 1975, in Hanford, California to Alan K. Moore and JoAnne M. Haldeman Moore.

Moving to Ohio in 1984, Kris attended Worthington Schools. After graduating from Worthington Kilbourn High School in 1995, Kris worked at ARC Industries in Columbus, Ohio, receiving Outstanding Employee Awards in 1996 and 2002. He relocated to St. George with his family in 2009. Kris loved trains, sports, and music. He visited train museums, model train shows, and rode both historic trains and Amtrak. Basketball, football, baseball, and NASCAR were his favorite sports to attend and watch on TV. He rooted for many teams like Dixie State University, Ohio State, Philadelphia Eagles, SF 49’ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia Phillies and any team LeBron James played with.

Kris participated in Special Olympics both in Ohio and Utah. He was proud of the many medals won in swimming, bowling, and track. In 1993, Kris rode tandem with his father in the Tour of the Scioto River, a 212-mile round trip bicycling event in Ohio.

Kris had a ready smile that lit up a room, loved to joke, and never met a stranger. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his parents; his sisters: Jenifer (LaMar) Winward and Erin (Nathan) VanGilder; and nephew, Landon Harris all of Ivins, Utah. He is also survived by an aunt, an uncle, and many cousins in California.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Graveside services will follow at noon at the Ivins City Cemetery, 400 N. 200 West, Ivins, Utah.

Services will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Kris to Utah Special Olympics, 1400 Foothill Drive, Suite 238, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108, 801-363-1111.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Chrysalis of St. George for the loving care and support shown to Kris and his family.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.