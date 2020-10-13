Tagg-N-Go’s spooky car wash raises money for local families facing cancer

ST. GEORGE — Tagg-N-Go Express Car Wash invites the community to get into the Halloween spirit while supporting three Southern Utahns diagnosed with cancer this year.

“The Haunted sCARe Wash is a great way for the community to come together and support those battling cancer,” Tagg-N-Go marketing director Amanda Williams said.

The Haunted sCARe Wash is open every Friday and Saturday, excluding Halloween, in October. Drivers can stop by for a wash and a scare – if they dare – between 7-9 p.m. at Tagg-N-Go’s Costco location in St. George and Main Street location in Cedar City.

Customers who pass through the tunnels during this event will receive the same quality car wash service the community has come to expect from Tagg-N-Go, Williams said, plus a little more. Fog machines, lights, decorations and grisly characters set the stage for screams.

The Haunted sCARe Wash costs $5 for Tagg-N-Go Unlimited Pass members and $20 for nonmembers. The majority of proceeds will go directly to three locals facing cancer and their families.

Tagg-N-Go co-founders Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin devised the Haunted sCARe Wash as a way to entertain while giving back to the community and supporting a cause close to both of their hearts. Both grew up in Southern Utah.

“It’s fun for us to set up and it’s fun to scare people,” Allgood said. “It’s different from our everyday washing cars.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, Allgood and Atkin tasked their more than 100 employees to nominate Southern Utahns in need of support and financial relief. They selected:

Tia Stokes, a mother of five and dancer known for creating the Kalamity and Kaos philanthropic dance groups that have raised nearly $600,000 for more than 50 Southern Utah families in need since 2007. She has been battling acute myeloid leukemia since April, now complicated by COVID-19.

Christine Maxwell, a wife, mother of three teenagers and elementary school Title I aide who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in August. Her medical bills have further compounded the family’s financial strain from her husband’s battle with cancer two years ago.

Jamie Webb, who recently underwent surgery to remove a kidney along with the largest of the multiple sarcoma tumors discovered in his spine and other locations over the summer. He will continue treatment with chemotherapy and radiation in the coming months.

“When I received the phone call from Tagg-N-Go that my dad had been nominated, I just couldn’t help but get emotional. My heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Shanice Robinson, Webb’s daughter, said. “The owners of Tagg-N-Go know firsthand what it’s like to have a close family member battling cancer, and I think it’s important to pull together as a community to help those in need. My family and I are just at a loss for words towards the generosity, love and support that we have received since my dad’s diagnosis.”

This is the second annual Haunted sCARe Wash and the third year that Tagg-N-Go has held a promotion in October to benefit families facing cancer. Allgood, who lost his mother to breast cancer seven years ago, said he knows all too well how devastating this disease can be, not only for those diagnosed, but also their loved ones.

“We just know it’s a tough time emotionally, it’s a tough time financially and definitely physically for people,” he said.

Those who are unable or don’t wish to attend the Haunted sCARe Wash can still contribute to the cause. Throughout October, donations for the Stokes, Maxwell and Webb families are being accepted at all five Tagg-N-Go locations in St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City.

“We love the community,” Allgood said. “We’ve had some tragic experiences in our lives and that’s one of the main reasons why we want to give back to the community because this community is such a great support to so many.”

Event details

What: Tagg-N-Go Haunted sCARe Wash.

When: Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Tagg-N-Go Costco, 3072 E. 750 North, St. George and Tagg-N-Go Main Street, 1160 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Tickets: $5 for Tagg-N-Go Unlimited Pass members or $20 for non-members.

Resources: Facebook .

