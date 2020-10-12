Sept. 17, 1937 – Oct. 8, 2020

Terry Clifford Peck, 83, passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 8, 2020 at the hospital in St. George, Utah. He was 83. He was born September 17, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Clifford and Ruth Forsyth Peck. He married Linda Mae Young on September 26, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Terry’s accomplishments are many. He survived his childhood in Salt Lake City where he was raised despite the many scraps he and his cousins got themselves into growing up. With his keen mind and quit wit, he always referred to himself as the brains of their mischief while his cousins were the muscle behind all their plans. He was married to his sweetheart Linda for 51 years. He served his country as a reservist in the Construction Battalion (C.B.s) of the U.S. Navy for 42 years, retiring with the rank of Master Chief. He worked for 39 years in the same career as a supervisor in the chemical department at EIMAC division of Varian (a company which manufactures x-ray tubing). and, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with his wife in Omaha, Nebraska in 1998.

Those who knew Terry, remember him best for the love he had for his family and his sense of humor. He loved an audience. He was always ready with a story or joke and he knew how to use humor to put people at ease. He loved 4 wheeling, fishing, and hunting – especially with a bow. His home was often transformed into a butcher shop as he cut up his own meat, a skill he passed down to his son Scott. He taught Linda how to make the most delicious venison and elk roasts, a family favorite meal still today. He loved swimming and was a league bowler for many years. He spent hours listening to/recording music from 8-tracks to cassettes and eventually to CD’s. All road trip memories included long hours of listening to Terry’s unique playlists. He was a fantastic dancer and he and Linda enjoyed square-dancing together for years. He was a man of deep conviction and he loved serving in the church, teaching and leading by example and with love. Whether serving as a counselor in ward and stake leadership positions, as a temple worker in the Jordan River Temple, or serving in the youth organizations, he did his best to fulfill each of his callings. He loved those he served and they loved him dearly. Most of his skills were self-taught including brick masonry, auto mechanics, construction in general, yodeling, and calligraphy. He was an avid reader and amazing artist, especially with pen and ink.

He is survived by his wife: Linda; children: Layne Derrick (Ken) – Palm Springs, Ca, Cristi Derrick- Brenneman (Jim) – Mesa, Az. , Lara Van Wagoner – West Jordan, Shauna Pena (Kenny) – Herriman, Ut., Scott Staley (Shelley) – St. George, Ut., Pamela Nicolson (Jared) Spring City, Ut.; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Annette Hansen; and brother, Steve Peck.

A viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street, Hurricane, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Toquerville City Cemetery, 119 North Toquer Blvd., Toquerville, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.