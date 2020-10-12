Snow Canyon Half Marathon set for 14th annual race; extensive COVID-19 plan in place

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The 14th annual Snow Canyon Half Marathon, encompassing some of the most jaw-dropping views and terrain among the West region race venues, is set for Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. In addition to the 13.1-mile half marathon, distances of 5 kilometers, 1 mile, 1/2 mile and 200 meters are offered.

“Those who choose the half marathon course will be enthralled by breathtaking views of Snow Canyon State Park as well as the lava fields toward the end of the race,” Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for races and special events for the city of St. George, said in a press release. “There are race distances for just about everyone.”

The Snow Canyon Half Marathon is also known for the quality of its course and beautiful autumn weather. Rated as one of North America’s best half marathons by Runner’s World Magazine, the course is primarily downhill and USA Track & Field-certified. And in November, when most of the mountain West region is feeling the beginnings of a winter chill, temperatures in St. George are typically in the 60s or 70s.

“This is one of the most beautiful races in Southern Utah,” said Rebecca Densley, recreation specialist for races and special events for the city of St. George. “It allows us the opportunity to show off the grandeur of St. George to many residents and first-time visitors.”

The race is expected to attract approximately 2,500 participants. Typically, 30 or more states are represented, including several in the Eastern time zone. In most years, nearly two-thirds of the runners are women, and 80% of the runners are from outside Washington County – creating a significant economic impact to the St. George area.

For this year’s event, St. George Races has an extensive COVID-19 plan, which includes the following:

All staff and volunteers must wear masks and gloves during all parts of the event.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the event.

There will be an increase in the number of buses taking runners to the starting line to allow for social distancing and the option of participant drop-off at the starting line (no parking allowed).

Start waves will consist of 100 people.

All runners are required to wear a mask until the race begins.

Finisher refreshments will be pre-packaged and handed out in one bag to each runner. The bag will include their finisher medal.

“While we push forward to pull this large-scale race off, we will also be diligently implementing many ways to help our participants, volunteers, staff and spectators stay safe,” Metler said. “We aim to provide the same high-quality event and give everyone in this community something positive and fun to look forward to.”

St. George Running Center, a longtime title sponsor, will give prizes to the top 50 male and top 50 female finishers. Everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a 4-inch finisher medal.

Registration is open online through Nov. 4. Runners can sign up here.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

