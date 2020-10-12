Motorcyclist injured in collision with utility truck in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist was injured Monday morning after colliding with a utility pickup truck that was exiting a convenience store parking lot.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. at 220 N. Airport Road, in front of the Maverik store at that location.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Nate Williams said the driver of the motorcycle was heading north when a white pickup truck started to make a left turn out of the parking lot onto Airport Road, heading south toward the nearby intersection.

“He was unable to avoid the crash, and it looks like he probably went into that turning lane trying to avoid the accident,” Williams told Cedar City News at the scene.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, including head lacerations. The motorcycle, a Suzuki Volusia Intruder, sustained moderate front-end damage and was transported from the scene on a private flatbed trailer.

Meanwhile, the truck, which was equipped with a mechanical boom and was pulling a small trailer loaded with a large wooden cable reel, sustained minor damage to the driver side door and was still operable.

Williams said the truck’s driver, who was not injured, would be cited for failure to yield.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.