3 seriously injured in head-on collision on Main Street in Beaver; child in car seat unharmed

A heavily damaged blue Toyota 4Runner at the scene of a head-on collision near 600 South Main, Beaver, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Three people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision on Beaver’s Main Street, police said.

The crash occurred near 600 South Main at approximately 4 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Holgreen told Cedar City News.

“A black Nissan Armada was northbound at 600 South Main and went to turn left and failed to yield to a southbound blue Toyota 4Runner,” Holgreen said. “They collided head-on.”

The two passengers in the Nissan, described as an elderly male driver and an elderly female passenger, were both transported by ambulance to Beaver Valley Hospital for injuries that were believed to be serious.

Meanwhile the driver of the Toyota, described as a man in his 30s, also sustained serious injuries, Holgreen said, but added that the young boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was not harmed.

“The toddler was uninjured and was properly restrained in a car seat,” he said.

Citations are pending, Holgreen said, noting that the Nissan driver appears to be at fault for not yielding to oncoming traffic when making a left turn.

Traffic along Main Street was impacted for about an hour while responders worked to clear the scene. During that time, motorists typically experienced delays of only about five minutes or so, Holgreen said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

