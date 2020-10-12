Sept. 25, 1928 – Oct. 8, 2020

Grace Virginia Foley Simpson 92, beloved wife of Bobby Welch Simpson, passed away peacefully at her home in Washington, UT on October 8, 2020.

Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love of life she shared through the generations made her a truly special person. She brought love and sunshine to all those fortunate enough to know her.

Born September 25, 1928 in Bradshaw Mills, KY to parents Oscar and Anna May Ross Foley.

Her early childhood was spent with her loving parents, and 9 siblings on a farm in Madison County KY. She and Bobby were married August 12, 1948 in Paint Lick, KY and enjoyed 72 years of marriage together.

After her marriage she moved to the “city” and devoted her life to her family as a homemaker. In July of 1949 they welcomed the birth of their only child, Phyllis.

Bobby’s work would take them north from Richmond, Ky to Erlanger, KY.

Her walk with God began in Beech Grove Baptist Church and later moved to Erlanger Baptist Church. After retirement she became a member of Buckhead Ridge Baptist church in Okeechobee, FL.

Her unwavering faith in God gave her strength and guided her thru every day of her life.

“Gracie May” as she was fondly called, had many interests. As a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a Lady Shriner she did much volunteer work. One of her favorite volunteer projects was assembling burn dressings for the children at Shriners Burn Institute. She was also a member of the Silver Wings Camping Club as well as the Northern KY CB club which supported many local charities. She worked tirelessly on fund raisers and donated her handmade quilts for auction to support families in need. She loved camping and one year camped 51 weekends in a row but decided to stay home Christmas weekend. Quilting was another one of her favorite hobbies and her labor of love was treasured by those who received her homemade creation

Grace’s favorite role was that of being a grandmother not only to her biological grandchildren but to many of their friends as well. “Granny Grace” or “Gran” was words she loved to hear and made each child feel loved as only a grandmother can do.

She spent a lifetime sharing her love through cooking and baking, not only for special occasions but daily meals were prepared with love. She knew everyone’s favorite food and made a special effort to always have it for them. Some of her most requested treats were pecan pies, coconut cakes, banana pudding, German Chocolate cakes and her infamous fried apple pies.

Camping and fishing took them on many adventures all over the USA. Upon retirement, they decided to join family and friends and move to Okeechobee, FL to enjoy life in the sun away from the cold winters of KY. Then Grace and Bobby became “Sunbirds” dividing their time between the warm winters of Florida and the sunny summers in southern UT. But as a true Southern Lady she never lost the love of her “Old KY Home”

She is survived by her Husband Bobby Simpson of Washington, UT, Daughter Phyllis S. Cook (Ed) of Washington, UT, Grandson Mark E. Cook of St. George, UT, Granddaughter Michelle Cook Brown (Cy) of Phoenix, AZ, Great Grandsons Conrad and Carson Brown of Phoenix, AZ, Bonus Grandson Johnny Wilson of Las Vegas, NV, Brothers F.C. and Manford Foley of Lancaster, KY, and many other nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her sisters Augustine (Steen) Foley Hall, and Hazel Foley Gill, and half sister Mary Edith Foley Massingale, along with her brothers WJ (Bill), Edward, James Russell (Pete), and half-brother Herbert Foley.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow; I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I savored much; good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief; Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me

God wanted me now. God set me free.

Arrangements will be made for a Celebration of Life in Okeechobee, Fl, Interment will be in Madison County Memorial Gardens, Richmond, KY.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Refuge Ranch 24240 SW Martin Hwy Okeechobee, FL 34974 www.facebook.com/therefugeranchokeechobeeflorida

The family wishes to thank all our family and friends that have supported Grace with all your expressions of love, prayers, and phone calls throughout her illness. Your acts of kindness gave us much comfort through this dauntless journey in our lives.

And special thanks to Dr. Lincoln Nadauld and the entire staff of the Intermountain Cancer Center and Dixie Hospice for their wonderful care and caring during Grace’s most challenging time of her life.

May God bless you all.

