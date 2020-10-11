September 6, 1930 — October 5, 2020

Patricia Ann Boettcher, 90 years old, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5 in St. George, Utah.

She was born in Rochester, Minn., on January 6 , 1930 to Elmer and Jeannette Sharon. She married Ralph Allen Boettcher in 1952 in Mosinee, Wisconsin. They enjoyed over 65 years of marriage together.

Pat and Ralph met in the Navy and spent the next 20 years moving all over in our country to serve.

They then spent the rest of their working life in California and eventually retired and enjoyed traveling around the world. In 2003, they relocated to St. George, Utah.

Their sons Jeff (Karen) California and Bruce (Silke) Germany, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have loving memories.

Pat is preceded in death by Ralph in 2019. Ralph and Pat will rest in peace together again.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 12, 2020, 10 a.m., at Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

