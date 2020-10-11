‘Trump Train’ rolls from St. George to Hurricane in support of president’s re-election

Vehicles participate in the "Trump Train" in support of the reelection of President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, 2020, from St. George to Hurricane, Utah. | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The parking lot of the Washington County School District parking lot in downtown St. George was filled with vehicles Sunday morning as supporters of President Donald Trump embarked on what they called a “Trump Train” parade of cars in support of his reelection.
The parade, which is still ongoing, is expected to travel down St. George Boulevard and eventually move through Red Cliffs Drive and Telegraph Road in Washington City before ending at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane.
The parking lot appeared to be full before the start of the parade, and vehicles appeared to be bumper to bumper.
This is a developing story.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction, Aspen Stoddard spent time writing and traveling before returning to St. George News.