St. George Express shuttle service receives new name

Salt Lake Express buses line the street, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Salt Lake Express, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The shuttle company Salt Lake Express has consolidated its two brands under one name.

Moving forward, there will no longer be the Southern Utah-branded St. George Express, rather, everything will fall under the main arm of the company, Salt Lake Express.

There will be no changes in routes, schedules or the booking system, according to a press release issued by the company. Everything will continue to operate as it always has.

The company says it is looking to shake off the travel sector woes from the pandemic and move forward both better and stronger.

“Our riders will only experience two differences with this change,” Jacob Price, owner of Salt Lake Express, said in the press release. “They will ride on a bus that says Salt Lake Express instead of St. George Express and they will experience even better customer service than before. We are more committed than ever to provide our riders with top tier service, especially during this complicated time.”

The changes are currently being rolled out, and many have quietly gone into effect already.

“We know firsthand how tough this pandemic has been on those working in the travel industry,” Price said. “That’s why we want to hit the road running. We have already made the transition in a number of areas. We will be hosting a grand reopening just as a way to reintroduce our brand to the community and chamber of commerce. We are looking forward to announcing additional services and routes at this event.”

The grand reopening event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s St. George office located at 805 S. Bluff Street.

Community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy complimentary refreshments, including free Zeppe’s, as well as guaranteed discounts on future bus fares offered by the shuttle company.

Salt Lake Express operates routes all around St. George, as far south as Las Vegas and as far north as Great Falls, Montana. They travel heavily along the I-15 corridor as well as I-86 and I-84 between southeast Idaho and Boise, offering routes to many getaway destinations including Jackson, Wyoming; Sun Valley, Idaho; and St. George and Las Vegas to the south.

Trips can be booked by visiting saltlakeexpress.com or calling 800-356-9796.

