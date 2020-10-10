Anti-child trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad under criminal investigation

Tim Ballard arrives at OUR's walk against child trafficking in St. George, Utah, July 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Melissa Hill Photography, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah prosecutor is investigating Operation Underground Railroad – one of the best-known organizations combating human trafficking.

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings confirmed the investigation in a brief statement to FOX13Now.com.

“We’ve received complaints and are in the process of reviewing those complaints,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings’ office also denied FOX 13’s request for records concerning the inquiry.

Operation Underground Railroad organized the “Rise Up For Children” march in St. George on July 30, drawing an estimated 3,000 people to Town Square. Led by former CIA agent Tim Ballard, it has offices in Cedar City and Anaheim, Calif.

Utah State Attorney General Sean Reyes, up for re-election in the next few weeks, has played an active role in OUR including taking part in some of their activities and was one of the main speakers at the July 30 St. George rally.

An attorney from OUR, in a statement to FOX 13, denied there is any investigation.

“Today, I spoke with the Davis County Attorney and was informed there is no investigation into Operation Underground Railroad (OUR),” the organization’s general counsel, Adam Becker, said in the statement. OUR did not offer further comment.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by ADAM HERBETS, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station