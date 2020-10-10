Discovery Channel’s ‘Street Outlaws’ filming on Old Highway 91 in October

Stock image | Photo by Toa55/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The filming of “Street Outlaws,” a Discovery Channel series that explores the world of illegal street racing, is set to take place on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Arizona – just east of Sand Hollow Bridge near Scenic in October – roughly 40 miles south of St. George.

The series, where the best street racers in the country compete for $50,000 every week, premiered on Discovery Channel in June 2013 and is one of their most successful shows.

The drag racing is scheduled to take place between mileposts 6 and 7 on a stretch of Old Highway 91, just east of the Sand Hollow Bridge near Scenic in northwest Mohave County.

Traffic will be diverted and a stretch of the highway will be closed during 12 non-consecutive nights of filming between Oct. 17 and Nov. 29.

During a meeting held in Kingman, Arizona Monday morning, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a special events permit that allows Pilgrim Operations to film the show.

The filming company originally wanted to use Scenic Boulevard to film the episodes, Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Litowski said during the meeting. That would not have been possible, since it would require a complete closure of the road according to the audio recording of the proceedings.

Instead, they opted for using Highway 91, since there is little development along that stretch of the highway, and there us also access to Interstate 15 from both sides of the closure.

“But yes, the filming will result in a future episode with drag racing in Mohave County,” Litowski said, adding that it actually shows “pretend” drag racing, but assured the board there were no entries from street racers living in Mohave County.

Anita Mortensen, with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, told St. George News the producers of the show will have their own security covering the event, and deputies will not be officially involved, but there may be deputies working off-duty during filming. However, Mortensen added, nothing has been scheduled at this point.

Mortensen also said the event may garner quite a bit of public attention, considering it is being held on Highway 91, as well as in Scenic, a smaller community, which may lead to a spike in the number of calls to emergency dispatch.

She went on to say that the scheduled filming has been approved by the Board of Supervisors and the sheriff’s office is aware of the activity that is scheduled to take place on those nights,.

So if anyone hears what sounds like street racing or cars speeding along that patch of Old Highway 91, there is no need to call 911, as the sheriff’s office “already knows about the show and that filming is taking place – all of which is being handled by the production company,” she said.

