Mask mandates to money: Write-in candidate challenges Becky Dunn for School Board District 1

Composite image: Incumbent Becky Dunn, left, and write-in challenger Sadie Lee Pulsipher are both running to represent District 1 for the Washington County School Board of Education, Washington County, Utah, date unspecified | Photos courtesy of Becky Dunn and Sadie Lee Pulsipher respectively, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Incumbent Becky Dunn and challenger Sadie Lee Pulsipher, both running to represent District 1 for the Washington County School Board of Education, recently spoke to St. George News on issues ranging from the pandemic and mask mandate to their ideas on how education can be improved in the modern age.

Dunn has served as a representative for District 1 after winning the seat in 2016. Pulsipher was among the write-in candidates recently endorsed by Liberty Action Coalition. See the candidates answers to St. George News’ questions below. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order based on last names.

Becky Dunn

Why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job and what issues are most pressing to you?

Dunn, a Santa Clara resident of 15 years, is a mother of three teenagers and graduated from Brigham Young University in accounting. Twelve years ago, she became active in the PTA, serving in various capacities at the local, regional and state levels.

One of her fundamental beliefs is that through education all children are given the opportunity to lead fulfilling and productive lives.

“I’m a firm believer that education changes lives,” she said, adding that her hope remains to ensure that “kids are at the center of every decision.”

One of the most pressing issues Dunn has concerns finances, and since being elected a board member, she said she spends a lot of time reviewing the district’s financial documents to make sure they are using funds effectively and efficiently. Attracting and retaining top teachers and administrators has been and will remain a primary focus of hers.

“Our teachers and administrators are on the front lines, and they are the ones spending countless hours with our children in their classrooms and in their schools.”

In order to better understand how retain top educators, Dunn regularly visits local schools, spending time as a volunteer with different grade levels.

“This has been a fabulous opportunity for me to see how things are being implemented as well as to be able to see what’s working and what’s not working,” she said.

Her other top concern is safety. Dunn has spent over three years serving on the district’s safety committee, working to develop and implement safety measures, such as putting in new glass doors on the buildings to prevent intruders.

Does more money equate to better education? Why or why not?

Referring back to her accounting background, Dunn said she will continue to use this experience to ensure the district uses funds to educate students in the most efficient way.

While money is important, Dunn said it’s more important how it’s used. One of the best ways to facilitate this, she said, is by distributing funds directly to the schools, so they can decide where those funds are most needed. This has been especially important over this last year during the pandemic.

With direct funds, schools have flexibility and “are able to be creative and to stretch that dollar (amount) to go as far as possible,” she said.

What is your plan for addressing the tech inequities among students largely revealed by the pandemic?

Addressing the needs to bridge socioeconomic gaps has also been a focus of Dunn’s since she was elected in 2016. When the schools were shut down, she said the district quickly realized the need in the community and was able to pivot.

“As a district, we offered computers to all of our students. Any of the students who didn’t have access to a computer during the pandemic were able to checkout a computer,” she said, “and they were able to take that home and use it for the rest of the school year.”

As the district received data as to how many students were checking out computers at this time, she said they gained a deeper understanding of the existing disparity among students and the importance of technology.

“Technology is a big deal for kids, to be able to continue to learn and to continue to develop and grow. A lot of jobs are based in technology going forward,” she said, adding that the district is working to build a CT High School, which will serve as an asset to current and future generations.

What are your thoughts on the state’s response to the pandemic concerning education?

With the pandemic, Dunn said it became apparent that children’s safety was a top priority as well as providing learning options that both fit within the state guidelines and provide families a choice.

“In addition to those obvious academic benefits of being in a classroom and attending school, there are so many social and emotional learning opportunities and resources that are provided to our kids during in-person school that I think it’s vital for our kids to have access to those resources.”

With this in mind, she said the district worked hard to develop options for students and parents.

“We’ve allowed them to choose in-person school. We’ve allowed them to choose virtual school if that’s what they feel like is best for their family and their child. And we’ve given them the opportunity to choose an online school like Utah Online program.”

Sadie Lee Pulsipher

Why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job and what issues are most pressing to you? Pulsipher, a Santa Clara resident, is a businesswoman and a mother of six children, including one with special needs. She said she’s the right candidate for the job because she thinks it’s time for change and a voice. “I think we need to have people on the School Board that have a backbone and that will fight for the majority and to oppose the mandates and help those who don’t want to speak out, speak out.” The issues most pressing to her is the mask mandate. She said also that teachers need to be empowered to feel the freedom to use creativity and teach to the individual. Does more money equate to better education? Why or why not? Pulsipher said she doesn’t think more money equates to a better education. “I think there’s ways to be creative. I think that’s kind of what’s lost in our school systems right now is the creativity in how to use those funds and work with what you have.” What is your plan for addressing the tech inequities among students largely revealed by the pandemic? Pulsipher said she doesn’t think a good education necessarily comes from technology and that schools should come up with alternative ways of teaching beyond use of the internet. “I think it’s important for the teachers to communicate with the parents and find alternative ways, whether that’s through packets, printing off their math or giving them ideas to help (their) kids.” For those families who want the technology but don’t have it, Pulsipher said that would be something they would need to figure out how to acquire. “We’re still kind of a capitalistic country, so I don’t know how it would be given freely. I don’t know how that would all work between schools and homes.” What are your thoughts on the state’s response to the pandemic concerning education? The state has put everyone “in the same shoebox,” she said, disregarding that every city and county is different. “I think every county should be handled, or every school board district, should be handled locally, how they see fit and not as a whole. Just because Salt Lake is one way doesn’t mean Washington County is,” she said. In terms of the mask mandate, which Pulsipher said was the the most pressing issue, she said she doesn’t believe the governor has a right to make orders. “That’s not his job. He’s bypassed the Legislature. He’s gone over and above,” she said. “It’s not an order for me. It’s not a mandate. And that’s why he had one time to do it, and we’ve done a mandate for eight months now, and it’s not right. So, I’m going to stand up.” In response to how she plans to take on the mandate if she were to be elected, she said she plans to be a voice for those who don’t feel like they can say anything and feel stuck because they need to have their kids in public school. “No one is standing up and saying, ‘This is our school district, our school board, and this is what needs to happen and give options.’ They came out with an option of the screening and now they want the shield and the mask.”

Check out all of St. George News’ coverage of the 2020 election by clicking here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.