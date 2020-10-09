Friday night’s Region 9 football scores

Seth Brinkerhoff of Cedar scores a TD during the second quarter of the Reds' 49-0 win over Hurricane. Hurricane at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are Friday night’s football scores from around Region 9:

Pine View 32, Dixie 21

At Dixie, the Flyers battled the Panthers to a 14-14 tie in the first half, but Pine View rallied to score three second half TDs for the 11-point win. Quarterback Brayden Bunnell threw four TD passes for Pine View.

Snow Canyon 44, Crimson Cliffs 24

At Crimson Cliffs, the Snow Canyon Warriors handed the Mustangs a 44-24 defeat. Landon Frei threw for two touchdown passes and rushed for another in the runaway win. Brenton Childs scored twice for the Warriors, once on offense and once on defense, as he made an interception return for a TD on the first play of the second quarter.

Cedar 49, Hurricane 0

At Cedar, the Reds came on strong in the second quarter, scoring five quick TDs to take a 42-0 halftime lead over the Hurricane Tigers. Braxton Torres made two interceptions just over a minute apart, the second being a pick-six for a TD. Six different Reds players scored touchdowns, including defensive player Nate Stubbs, who scooped up a fumble and ran it back 39 yards into the end zone just before the first half ended.

Desert Hills 45, Canyon View 20

Despite being behind 14-0 early on and 14-7 at halftime at Canyon View, the Desert Hills Thunder roared back to score 38 unanswered points during the second half, as quarterback Noah Fuailetolo threw three TD passes. The Thunder added both an interception return and a fumble return for TDs. The Falcons only score of the second half came on a rushing touchdown by Adrian Ward as time expired.

