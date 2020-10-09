Man dies from fall at Lake Powell

Lake Powell photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after a fall at Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report that a man had fallen from Willow Gulch.

A nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid. A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery.

The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.

The man’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

“The National Park Service reminds visitors to be cautious when recreating in our national parks,” officials said in the press release. “This is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.”

This is a developing story.

