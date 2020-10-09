Park Service asks for aid in locating woman who went missing in Zion National Park

The National Park Service is asking for help to locate Holly Suzanne Courtier who went missing in Zion National Park, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 | Flier Courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in Zion National Park earlier this week.

Holly Suzanne Courtier was last seen in the Grotto parking area Tuesday within the park when a private shuttle dropped her there around 1:30 p.m. She was scheduled to be picked up by 4:40 p.m. on a shuttle bus in the same area, yet wasn’t there when the shuttle arrived, according to a press release from the National Park Service released Friday evening.

Courtier’s intended travel plan from the Grotto parking area is unknown and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Courtier, 38, is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Search operations are ongoing at Zion National Park. Park rangers, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this missing person case.

Anyone with possible information regarding Courtier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.