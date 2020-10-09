Conflicting stories cause quandaries at St. George Boulevard crash

Aftermath of a crash at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 700 East, St. George, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 700 East temporarily impacted traffic as responding police officers dealt with conflicting accounts of how the crash occurred.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when an eastbound Nissan passenger car in the intersection waiting to turn left was struck by a westbound Honda Civic, St. George Police Gage Gardner said in a brief statement at the scene.

The crash rendered the Nissan immobile in the northwest corner of the intersection, where it blocked the eastbound portion of 700 East north of the intersection, as well as a one of the westbound lanes on St. George Boulevard.

Though damaged, the Honda remained operational and was driven to a nearby parking lot.

It wasn’t confirmed if the crash had resulted in any injuries, and due to conflicting stories from the parties involved concerning the crash, Gardner said no citations had been issued as the incident was still being investigated.

The Nissan was towed away and the intersection was cleared by 7 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

