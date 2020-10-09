H&M the latest retailer to announce store closures, fate of St. George location uncertain

ST. GEORGE — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year, major retail chain stores are searching for ways to pivot their business models to create a sustainable fiscal foothold.

Despite tenuous in-store sales numbers that began showing a drain to its online cousin during the past decade, big box stores have had to learn how to adapt.

This is not a new dilemma – one of the first e-commerce transactions was made in 1982. Today, that figure has grown by as much as 23% year-over-year, said bigcommerce.com. Add in the COVID fear of leaving home even for a new pair of underwear and the divide between in-store and online purchases is quickly growing into a chasm.

The answer for some is to close the doors on a portion of their brick and mortar stores.

One of the latest brick motor stores, Swedish-based H&M, announced plans to close or about 5% of its stores (250 of its 5,000 locations) worldwide by next year.

It is unclear if the H&M store in the Red Cliffs Mall is on the list.

“The only comment I can make is we are doing well and I haven’t heard anything about closing,” said store representative Michael, last name withheld.

In the first six months of the year, consumers spent $347 billion online with U.S. retailers, up 30.1% from $267 billion for the same period in 2019, according to the latest United States Census Bureau analysis. Comparatively, e-commerce sales during the first half of 2019 grew just 12.7% year over year.

Online spending represented 18.6% of total retail sales for the first two quarters of 2020.

“I guess if they start closing down stories that I like in St. George, I will start making the 200-mile drive into Las Vegas, which is something I am not looking forward to doing,” said resident Erin North.

Although North describes her shopping habits as a 50/50 mix, for her it is the thrill of the hunt and the immediacy of holding those special shoes in her hand and not waiting on an increasingly delayed delivery from the United States Postal Service.

This year, retailer giants such as Guess, Express, and The Children’s Place have announced plans to close a record 10,226 stories by next year with American Eagle Outfitter, Gamestop, J.C. Penney and Victoria’s Secret also eyeing brick-and-mortar scale-backs.

This week, one tight-lipped employee at the Red Cliffs Mall was cagey about spreading rumors.

“I’ve worked here for a while and I’ve seen it busier than heck, but there are some days it’s like a ghost town,” one worker at the mall said. “I don’t think it’s going to happen. I really don’t think we are in jeopardy of closing. I’d hate for anything to happen to any of our stores, but you never know.”

In a press release issued Thursday, H&M said although its 2020 third-quarter sales from June to August did show recovery as stores began to reopen from pandemic closures – including St. George – September sales still turned in fiscal declines of 5% compared to 2019.

“Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger,” said H&M CEO Helena Helmersson, in a release.

Click here to view bankrupt retailailers since the begining of COVID-19.

Though other direct to consumer outlets such as Amazon and Wayfair have made their own impacts on the retail stale industry, the pandemic has accelerated the trend toward online shopping.

According to a recent review, conducted by The New Store Shopper in High-Touch Retail, 79% of respondents say contactless store pickup is very important to them, 90% prefer home delivery over a store visit in the next six months and only 28% plan to increase in-store shopping through 2021.

Whether for in-store purchases or online, safety is is a top priority, respondents say.

Retail industry leaders say that the safety and stay-at-home trend has created a huge number of e-commerce transactions logged even when stores are now reopened.

Accenture Holiday Shopping Survey finds that shoppers are minimizing in-store shopping and choosing home delivery. It also shows that shoppers would prefer stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the survey, 76% of consumers want retailers to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. Another 61% of respondents in the survey said that they plan to minimize in-store shopping this year and that they would be most comfortable shopping in stores that show a high level of concern for health, safety and hygiene practices.

“I think this year it’s going to be a good old fashion Christmas,” said Sandy Pearl.

“We’ll have a tree ringed with packages wrapped with care – yes, a fake tree pulled down from the rafters in the garage of course – good food, fun and games, laughter and my family who always pokes around my ever-popular green bean casserole trying to find a way to feed it to the dog. The one thing that will be different this year is instead of gifts to unwrap there will be deposits into everyone’s bank accounts. I’ve heard COVID can survive on cash. Next year will be different, back to normal I hope,” Pearl added.

According to Digital Commerce 360, nearly 80% of shoppers expect to increase buy online, taking advantage of pickup in-store options and curbside pickup over the next six months regardless of the size of the store.

An increasing number of consumers have already chosen this option with 85% of shoppers surveyed saying they have “significantly” increased curbside pickup since the pandemic began.

More than 35% of respondents shop online weekly, up from 28% pre-COVID-19, according to a July survey of 5,000 consumers in North American and Europe from Selligent, which provides omnichannel marketing services to companies, including retailers and brands.

More than 29% of consumers say they shop more online than in-person with 60% of shoppers prioritizing the purchase of essential items when shopping online.

However, 35% say they will seek out vendors who support a relatively even mix of online shopping options including, curbside pickup availability and mandatory COVID-19 safety distancing/face mask protocols while in-store.

“I guess I don’t mind all of the hoops, but I want to be safe,” said Jenni Williams. “I know I need to put food on the table, we’ve got curbside for that, but how do I keep my growing daughter in shoes, in dresses and in bras by shopping online? It’s a constant battle right now. I don’t mind shopping in a store, but not too many other people care about my safety. I don’t see a lot of masks in St. George stores.”

H&M, J.C. Penney and Victoria’s Secret did not respond to several attempts for comment. Representatives from Red Cliffs Mall were unavailable for comment.

