Deputies seeking help identifying suspects who vandalized Woods Ranch in Iron County with paintball guns

“This behavior and disregard for public property affects every citizen in our community,” the release states. “It requires many unnecessary manhours to clean up and to restore back to its original condition.”

Iron County Sgt. Nathan Houchen told St. George News that detectives have not been able to identify the suspects responsible for defacing the property, but they are following up on leads.

While the public is encouraged to utilize the parks and recreation areas throughout the county, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office supports those efforts that promote physical and wellness, it needs to “be done responsibly and safely without negatively affecting others,” the release states.

“To the individuals responsible for this graffiti and defacing of public property with your paint ball guns … this is your notice to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and be accountable for your actions,” authorities said in the statement.