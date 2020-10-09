Deputies seeking help identifying suspects who vandalized Woods Ranch in Iron County with paintball guns

Graffiti from paintball guns is found in multiple places at Woods Ranch Park in Iron County, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff's Office, Cedar City News, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the individuals responsible for vandalizing the Woods Ranch Park on state Route 14, where authorities found paint splattered across several areas of the facility reportedly from paint ball guns.
According to a statement released Thursday, authorities believe the incident took place on Saturday. When deputies arrived they found paint splattered on pavilion areas, benches, parking lot signs and multiple walls along the restrooms as well as in other areas.
“This behavior and disregard for public property affects every citizen in our community,” the release states. “It requires many unnecessary manhours to clean up and to restore back to its original condition.”
Iron County Sgt. Nathan Houchen told St. George News that detectives have not been able to identify the suspects responsible for defacing the property, but they are following up on leads.
While the public is encouraged to utilize the parks and recreation areas throughout the county, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office supports those efforts that promote physical and wellness, it needs to “be done responsibly and safely without negatively affecting others,” the release states.
“To the individuals responsible for this graffiti and defacing of public property with your paint ball guns … this is your notice to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and be accountable for your actions,” authorities said in the statement.
Anyone with information that may help authorities to identify those responsible is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.
