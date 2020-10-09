What’s on the Menu: Bruno’s Italian | Sponsored by Camping World

CEDAR CITY — Bringing authentic Old World recipes to today’s hungry customers, Bruno’s Italian in Cedar City caters to both locals and visitors thanks to its convenient location just off Interstate 15.

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke and his pal, theater actor Dean Jones, stopped by Bruno’s Italian to tour some homestyle favorites. The duo noshed on chicken Alfredo, antipasto salad and a generously sized supreme pizza made with hand-tossed dough and loaded with veggie toppings.

“Italian food – that’s my jam!” Demke said.

Join Sheldon and Dean for a tour of Italian favorites in episode 65 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The pair visited Bruno’s Italian at the suggestion of Jones, who is currently playing the lead role of painter Mark Rothko in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta’s production of the award-winning “RED.”

“I didn’t eat before because I knew what I was in for,” Jones said. “I have been coming to Bruno’s for years. You never go wrong; it doesn’t matter what you order.”

Bruno’s Italian may be inside a Chevron gas station, but don’t let that distract you from the quality of the food they serve or the experience they provide, Demke said.

“The atmosphere here is amazing,” he added. “They just remodeled, and it looks brand new.”

Everything at Bruno’s Italian is fresh and prepared to order, from the hand-fried chicken resting atop a bed of fettuccini to the Parmesan cheese lightly sprinkled over the antipasto salad. The staff makes all of their sauces and most of their dressings in-house.

Bruno’s Italian carries the name of Sicilian chef Antonio Bruno, who owned and operated the restaurant for nearly 20 years before retiring. Most of the current staff, including head chef and manager Katy Jenson, trained under Bruno and continue to honor his family recipes that were passed down through generations from Italy.

“Bruno’s blew my mind,” Demke said. “It’s fantastic, it’s right off the freeway … You can pump up your gas, order a pizza or a calzone, and you’re on your way. This is a great stop to make.”

Bruno’s Italian | Address: 1744 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-867-4477 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Website.

