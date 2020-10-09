Take the ‘fastest-growing Japanese brand’ for a test drive at Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi

New vehicles on the lot at Painter's Sun Country Mitsubishi, St. George, Utah, July 2, 2020 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The sales team at Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi takes pride in offering transparent pricing on new and used vehicles from Mitsubishi, an industry-leading manufacturer in value and reliability.

“Mitsubishi is the fastest-growing Japanese brand in the United States, and a lot of people don’t know that,” said Minam “Mike” Choe, sales manager at Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi. “Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Acura, Lexus – you name ‘em, we beat ‘em.”

Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi was recognized as the No. 1 sales satisfaction dealer in the district during the second quarter of 2020 by Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. They also received the 2020 Diamond Chapter of Excellence award – the highest honor given to dealerships by Mitsubishi – for customer satisfaction and sales, service and parts performance.

“We are grateful and thankful for our customers recognizing what we are doing and supporting us,” Choe said.

In celebration and thanks to the community, Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi is offering no down payments on new and used inventory throughout October.

The product specialists at Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi work on salary rather than commission, Choe said, so they can focus on taking care of customers with a “no-haggle, no-hassle” approach. Vehicles are priced to fit the market, and the numbers don’t change whether a buyer wants to finance or use cash upfront. What they see is what they pay.

“We price our vehicles so that the customers don’t have to stretch themselves,” Choe said, adding that without a down payment, 99% of customers can be approved.

Mitsubishi provides an unparalleled combination of technology, reliability and value, he said, highlighting the fact that few other vehicle brands offer such well-equipped SUVs with a sticker price of less than $25,000. Customers can drive a five-passenger Outlander Sport off the lot for just above $22,000, while the seven-passenger Outlander starts at $24,500.

In addition to the Painter Sun Country Mitsubishi recognition, the overall brand was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the 34th annual J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study, which examined problems experienced by owners of new 2020 model-year vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership.

Mitsubishi experienced the greatest year-over-year improvement in ranking of any manufacturer, moving from 30th in 2019 to sixth this year. The Outlander Sport, which underwent a significant redesign for 2020, tied for third in the small SUV category.

Among mass-market vehicle brands, Mitsubishi ranked fourth in the 2020 Customer Service Index Study by J.D. Power, ahead of other Japanese competitors, including Toyota, Nissan and Subaru.

And for the second consecutive year, the Mitsubishi Outlander received the Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the three-row mid-size SUV category. The award recognizes new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over a five-year period of operation by taking into consideration factors that contribute to vehicle expenses, including depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, state fees and maintenance and repair costs.

All Mitsubishi vehicles are backed by one of the most comprehensive warranty packages in the industry, including a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, a five-year or 60,000-mile fully transferable new vehicle limited warranty and five years of unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

The Painter family has been selling cars in Southern Utah for 75 years and opened their Mitsubishi lot in 1985. In a previous article published by St. George News, third-generation owner Marjorie Painter hailed the brand’s reliability, describing Mitsubishi as “the best-kept secret in America.”

Mitsubishi operates on a limited advertising budget in the U.S., with the goal of producing quality vehicles at the lowest possible cost to consumers, Choe said, so Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi relies largely on referrals. However, the owner loyalty the brand inspires speaks for itself.

“A lot of people in St. George don’t know about this,” Choe said, “but when they find us, nine out of 10 times, they understand and they buy our vehicles.”

Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi is located at 1600 Hilton Drive in St. George. For more information, call their sales team at 435-244-5535 or browse their inventory of new and used vehicles online.

